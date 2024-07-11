Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,785.00

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,785 ($35.67) and last traded at GBX 2,753 ($35.26), with a volume of 1886634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,617 ($33.52).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.89) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Severn Trent Trading Up 4.4 %

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.56. The company has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5,131.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,479.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,505.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 70.10 ($0.90) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22,941.18%.

Insider Transactions at Severn Trent

In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($30.91), for a total transaction of £68,818.76 ($88,150.07). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Further Reading

