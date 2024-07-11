Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SEZL has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company.

Sezzle Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of SEZL opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.83 million and a PE ratio of 35.96. Sezzle has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sezzle will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $113,719.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,238,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $113,719.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,238,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,077 shares of company stock worth $6,117,618. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

