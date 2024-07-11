Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.66

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 134847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCVL. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.