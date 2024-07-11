Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Increases By 188.5%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

TURN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 26,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 783,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 59,943 shares of company stock worth $227,354. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

