Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Increases By 323.3%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 323.3% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Accor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Accor stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 9,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Accor has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

