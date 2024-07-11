Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expands By 1,370.0%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,500 shares, a growth of 1,370.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 43.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Up 4.1 %

BJDX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $210,834.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.82. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $111.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

