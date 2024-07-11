Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Decreases By 57.4%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,165.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 643,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

