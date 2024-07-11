Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Increases By 400.0%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 30.82% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.
NASDAQ:GGLS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,790. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
