Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Increases By 3,040.0%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 3,040.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,554. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

