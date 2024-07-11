Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Increases By 345.2%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a growth of 345.2% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 2.1 %

ADRNY traded up €0.65 ($0.71) during trading on Thursday, hitting €31.25 ($33.97). 40,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.81. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €27.51 ($29.90) and a fifty-two week high of €35.17 ($38.22).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of €23.59 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

