Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Grows By 7,900.0%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 7,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Moovly Media Stock Performance
MVVYF stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 5,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,780. Moovly Media has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Moovly Media
