Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Grows By 7,900.0%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 7,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Moovly Media Stock Performance

MVVYF stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 5,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,780. Moovly Media has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

