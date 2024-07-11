Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Expands By 4,853.6%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, an increase of 4,853.6% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Professional Diversity Network stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,718. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.35.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

