Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Expands By 4,853.6%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, an increase of 4,853.6% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
