Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Expands By 2,550.0%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 2,550.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sika Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. 32,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,982. Sika has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

