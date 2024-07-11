Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Expands By 2,550.0%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 2,550.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sika Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. 32,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,982. Sika has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28.
Sika Company Profile
