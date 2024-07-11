Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Decreases By 65.4%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIKK traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 2,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -210,000.00 and a beta of 0.39. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

