Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Increases By 600.0%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yamaha Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:YAMCY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,773. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $40.07.
About Yamaha
