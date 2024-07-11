Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Increases By 600.0%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:YAMCY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,773. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Get Yamaha alerts:

About Yamaha

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.