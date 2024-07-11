Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Trading Down 7.8 %
NASDAQ SIFY opened at $0.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.37.
About Sify Technologies
