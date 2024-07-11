Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,033 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after buying an additional 3,801,910 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $82.52. 766,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,655. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

