Signaturefd LLC Buys 81 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $27,326,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,946,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,845,890,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $27,326,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,946,840 shares in the company, valued at $108,845,890,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,849,587 shares of company stock worth $983,194,872. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.36. 1,205,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,872. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $182.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.