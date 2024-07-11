Signaturefd LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,030 shares of company stock worth $5,904,017 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,265. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $302.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.