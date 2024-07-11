Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,222 shares of company stock worth $43,691,039 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.23 on Thursday, reaching $612.33. 199,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,233. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $582.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

