Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $20,489,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,966. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $113.74.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

