Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $236.21. 660,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

