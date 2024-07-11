Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,030.14. The company had a trading volume of 152,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,012.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,037.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.93.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

