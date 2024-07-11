Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $530.42. 330,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.