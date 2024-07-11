Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $104.79. 1,531,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.