Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BABA traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,801,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,480,539. The company has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

