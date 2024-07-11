SingularityNET Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $760.79 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,504.49 or 1.00027622 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00070443 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6284766 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,394,650.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.