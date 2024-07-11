Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $261.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,871. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

