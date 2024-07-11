Solchat Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.82 Million (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Solchat token can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00002990 BTC on popular exchanges. Solchat has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and $1.85 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solchat has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solchat Token Profile

Solchat was first traded on February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 1.92220877 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,432,967.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solchat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solchat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

