Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider John Macmichael Sells 30,000 Shares

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider John Macmichael sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.19), for a total transaction of £426,000 ($545,664.15).

Solid State Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SOLI traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,469 ($18.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,302. The company has a market cap of £167.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,234.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,484.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,381.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. Solid State plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,540 ($19.73).

Solid State Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,181.82%.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

