SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SoundThinking by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,705 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the third quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,202,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTI opened at $11.53 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.21.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

