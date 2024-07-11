SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
SSTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
SSTI opened at $11.53 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.21.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
