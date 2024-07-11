Sovryn (SOV) Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $36,847.25 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sovryn alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,896,237.05499112 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.59365994 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $52,424.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.