SPC Financial Inc. Has $24.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $24,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.75. 327,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

