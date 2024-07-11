SPC Financial Inc. Has $34.97 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 775,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 3.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $34,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

