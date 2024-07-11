SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 94,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,041,000. Capital Management Associates NY raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,311. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

