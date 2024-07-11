SPC Financial Inc. Sells 113 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,041.1% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,477,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,493. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.19 and its 200 day moving average is $276.86.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

