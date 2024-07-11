SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.39

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 27203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

