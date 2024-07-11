SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.15

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 137359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

