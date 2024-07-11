SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 113,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,001. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

