SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.39

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.39 and last traded at $68.39, with a volume of 21382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 135,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 67,295 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,240.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 549.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

