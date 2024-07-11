SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.50. 214,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,818. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

