SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 121,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 67,149 shares.The stock last traded at $32.61 and had previously closed at $32.28.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $645.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

