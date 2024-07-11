SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 151,695 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 100,874 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,518,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,272,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,442,000.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.97. 23,552,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892,788. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

