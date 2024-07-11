Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.10

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.10 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.10 ($0.51), with a volume of 5828099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.15 ($0.49).

Speedy Hire Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £185.20 million, a PE ratio of -3,832.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.92.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Company Profile

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($14,794.42). 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

