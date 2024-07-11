Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPHR. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SPHR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.41. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 7,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

