Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Shares of SAVE opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

