Stacks (STX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.58 Billion

Stacks (STX) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002624 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $118.43 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.
Stacks Profile
STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,818,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co.
Stacks Coin Trading
