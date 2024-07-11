Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.75

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.75 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 718.58 ($9.20), with a volume of 3321099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 723 ($9.26).

STAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.61) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.65) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 951.33 ($12.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 747.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 678.96.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

