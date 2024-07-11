STAR Financial Bank Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,822,000 after buying an additional 380,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.49. 8,153,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,983,579. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.