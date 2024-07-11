STAR Financial Bank Sells 20 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

STAR Financial Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.9% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $928,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

MDY traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $533.92. 568,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.06 and its 200 day moving average is $527.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

